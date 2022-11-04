Young Rock's Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua & Ana Tuisila Talk Playing The Rock's Family, Season Three, More - Exclusive

Oh my goodness. It's me and The Rock's family. This is wild. What's it like for you all, I guess, having to be members of The Rock's family? Does that bring a lot of weight? Are you nervous carrying that around with you?

Anderson: Before, yes, before we started filming, for me it was very nerve-wracking. But as soon as I saw Dwayne was happy then I was happy. Haven't been nervous since.

Yeah, for sure. And Stacey, have you ever had the chance to meet his mom, Ata, and spend time with her and talk to her, or no?

Leilua: Virtually, yes. Zoom calls, yeah. But we've filmed the majority of the show through COVID, and people ... don't know or do know ... we filmed in Australia, and so these guys were here in America, we were in Australia, and so there was just no way to connect. Yeah, no, but I'm hoping that there will be an opportunity for that real soon.

What's it talking to Dwayne's mom about him? Does she get too personal for you when she talks about her son, or what is that like?

Leilua: No, it was just really funny because the first time that we had the Zoom call, he was there too.

Oh wow, okay.

Leilua: Zoomed with both of them, but she was openly talking about stuff and you can see he was like, "Oh, okay mom," which I thought was ... it's just such a classic mum and son relationship. But it was, again, it was one of those really surreal moments, but like Joseph said before that, nervous. You feel like, "Oh my gosh, I've got this big responsibility and these shoes to fill and I hope I do it justice," and all these things. But from the moment I met them, all that just dissipated, because you understand that they just want the same thing you want. You all want to tell this beautiful story, and you want the work to be good, and that's what it's all about. So it was awesome. It was the right thing to do, and the right thing that I needed going into playing the character.