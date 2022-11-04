Sasha Banks Teases Something Crazy Is About To Happen

Sasha Banks has dropped a major hint about her immediate future. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Banks said that she has finally received an opportunity she has been waiting for "for the past six months."

"As time passes, there's been so much growth and there's been so much beautiful opportunity in the journey that I've been loving, but as the time also goes on, the day is coming that I've been waiting for for the past six months, and I can't wait," Banks said. "I'm really gonna make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long. So, thank you, but I just wanted to let you know that there's gonna be something so f***ing crazy coming."

Banks hasn't performed in a WWE ring since May. Banks and Naomi walked out prior to the May 16 episode of "WWE Raw," while they were still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Since that time, a new regime has taken over with Vince McMahon out of the picture, having been replaced as CEO by his daughter, Stephanie, and Nick Khan, and as the head of WWE creative by his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Since then, talks between Banks and WWE have reportedly revived, and it should be noted that WWE's upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view is set to take place in Banks' hometown of Boston on November 26, approximately six months after her departure.