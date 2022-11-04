WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (11/4) - Intercontinental Championship Match, No Disqualification Match, LA Knight Vs. Ricochet

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 4, 2022!

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The Master of the 619" Rey Mysterio. Mysterio became the number one contender after moving to the Blue Brand and defeating Solo Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet three weeks ago. Mysterio has been preoccupied with familial issues as of late, with his son Dominik being put under the spell of Judgment Day before subsequently attacking him multiple times and making his anger crystal clear. Will this affect Mysterio going into his championship match tonight?

Liv Morgan will go head to head with Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Morgan has been unleashing a more aggressive attitude since Ronda Rousey brought it out of her ahead of their Extreme Rules Match last month. Deville had some choice words for Morgan a couple of weeks ago, leading to Morgan setting her up on a table and delivering a senton off of a steel tower. The following week, Morgan delivered a superplex to the former WWE official on top of a pile of chairs. With Morgan showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, will she be able to score a win, or will Deville be the one to take her down?

LA Knight will also be squaring off with Ricochet in one on one action. The two superstars have had issues with one another over the past couple of weeks, getting into a verbal altercation last week. Who will come out on top?