NJPW Battle Autumn '22 Night 16 Live Coverage (11/5) FTR In Action, NJPW World TV Title Semifinals, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com NJPW Battle Autumn '22 Night 16 Live Coverage. Our live coverage starts at 4am ET. Please share tonight's coverage of tonight's event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Will Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against Tetsuya Naito, while AEW's FTR head to Japan to defend the IWGP Tag Titles. Plus the semifinals in the NJPW World Television Championship Tournament, with the winners set to go one-on-one at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Here is the full card:

-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: United Empire (TJP & Francesco Akira) (c) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Titán)

-Alex Zayne, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Toru Yano vs. United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Aaron Henare & Gideon Gray)

-Hikuleo vs. Yujiro Takahashi

-NJPW World Television Championship Semifinal Match: Ren Narita vs. SANADA

-NJPW World Television Championship Semifinal Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

-"Incredible Tag Match" Hiromu Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori vs. Master Wato & El Desperado

-Kazuchika Okada & Tama Tonga vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & KENTA)

-IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

-IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito.