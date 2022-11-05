Freddie Prinze Jr. Questions Why Mustafa Ali Agreed To WWE Raw Segment

Freddie Prinze Jr. is disappointed that Mustafa Ali agreed to do his backstage segment with The Miz on this past Monday's episode of "Raw."

On the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze said Monday's episode "was the worst 'Monday Night Raw' I've seen since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman of the board" and "everything felt phoned in."

Everything, he said, including Ali's backstage segment with The Miz ahead of their match. The actor and former WWE creative team member said he was high on Ali and "trying to give love" to him the week prior.

"And then the next week, they put him in a backstage segment with The Miz where they had him check The Miz's testicles twice and comment on them twice, and wrote the worst backstage segment that I've seen in I don't know how many months," Prinze said. "[The segment] made him look like crap, made Miz sell a jaw in order for Mustafa Ali to get the win, and made Miz get attacked by Dexter Loomis again in order for Mustafa Ali to get the win. I don't know how the dude says, 'Yeah, okay, I'll do this segment.' I just don't. I don't get it."

Prinze hypothesized that the WWE was aiming for the show to be extra comical given that it aired on Halloween, but he said it didn't land.

"Man, I was really wanting to like this guy [Ali] and then that segment came out on Halloween and I was just like, maybe it's because it's the Halloween show and they're putting pumpkins on Otis' head and all that," said Prinze, who added that the episode "just kept getting goofier and goofier" and "it was not good."

