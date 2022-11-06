Toys For Tots Drive Set Ahead Of 11/7 WWE Raw

Ahead of the November 7 episode of "WWE Raw," there will be a Toys for Tots drive, according to a new report from PWInsider.

Tomorrow's episode of "Raw" will be taking place in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The toy drive will be from 6 to 7 PM and by the East Gate entrance. Fans who donate will get a chance to take a selfie with WWE replica titles. It was noted on the arena's website that guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy will be entered to win prizes, courtesy of the local radio station Froggy 101.

The Toys for Tots Program has been around since 1947. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was established in 1991 by the Marine Corps to help run and support the program. According to the official site, the Marine Toys for Tots program helps an average of 7 million children annually.

While it's the Mohegan Sun Arena that set up the toy drive, WWE in the past has also supported the Toys for Tots program. WWE and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program teamed up in 2007 to hold an event where for a minimum $15 toy donation, fans could get an autograph from former WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Mickie James and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Last year, Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns helped kick off the nonprofit campaign with Jimmy's Famous Seafood and was part of the 2020 Toys for Tots Virtual Gala.