Hulk Hogan's Failed Music Career Was Extremely Ambitious
Professional wrestling fans are familiar with Hulk Hogan's larger-than-life personality in and out of the squared circle. So it's no surprise that Hogan had some big plans when he made a longshot attempt to pivot his career as a pro wrestler into becoming a touring musician with some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll.
The Hulkster grew up as an enormous music fan in Florida and played bass guitar in different rock bands around the state, according to the St. James Encyclopedia of Pop Culture. Hogan's primary instrument was the bass guitar, which he wound up playing in his band Ruckus.
In fact, it was at a Ruckus show that Hogan was first discovered as a potential wrestling superstar by Gerald and Jack Brisco when they caught a glimpse of the weightlifting musician on stage.
Hogan recalled in his 2009 autobiography, "My Life Outside the Ring," that prior to when he began training to become a wrestler, he even decided to drop out of college to pursue his budding music career.
But when the Brisco brothers eventually convinced Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, to start training with the late Japanese wrestling legend Hiro Matsuda, The Hulkster appeared to never look back on his dreams of becoming a rockstar.
That is until he tried to squeeze his way into some of the most decorated rock 'n' roll bands of all time.
Come On, Brother, Let The Hulkster Join Your Band!
In a 2014 interview with VICE, Hulk Hogan explained that he once earnestly tried to convince both the Rolling Stones and Metallica to let him join their bands.
"I was in the U. K. for some award show, and Jerry Hall, Mick Jagger's old lady, was walking out with me to present this award," he recalled. "I heard her talking on the phone to Mick about 'Oh, you got to find a bass player and you've only got two different choices.' I went ' ... what!?' She had already told me that her kids are big fans, and she wanted merchandise, so I was like, 'All right, let's reel her in.' I was like 'Look, I used to play bass. I know all the Rolling Stones songs. Tell Mick if you guys need a bass player for the Rolling Stones, I swear to god I could show up.'"
But Hulk Hogan never heard a word back. The same happened when he heard Metallica needed a bassist, which led Hogan to write letters to the band. He even made a tape of himself playing the bass and sent it to their management company, but to no avail. Hogan claimed that he spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich about him joining the band, but Ulrich has no recollection of the conversation ever happening.
"I would have quit wrestling to play in the Rolling Stones or Metallica like that," Hogan admitted.