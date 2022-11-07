Hulk Hogan's Failed Music Career Was Extremely Ambitious

Professional wrestling fans are familiar with Hulk Hogan's larger-than-life personality in and out of the squared circle. So it's no surprise that Hogan had some big plans when he made a longshot attempt to pivot his career as a pro wrestler into becoming a touring musician with some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll.

The Hulkster grew up as an enormous music fan in Florida and played bass guitar in different rock bands around the state, according to the St. James Encyclopedia of Pop Culture. Hogan's primary instrument was the bass guitar, which he wound up playing in his band Ruckus.

In fact, it was at a Ruckus show that Hogan was first discovered as a potential wrestling superstar by Gerald and Jack Brisco when they caught a glimpse of the weightlifting musician on stage.

Hogan recalled in his 2009 autobiography, "My Life Outside the Ring," that prior to when he began training to become a wrestler, he even decided to drop out of college to pursue his budding music career.

But when the Brisco brothers eventually convinced Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, to start training with the late Japanese wrestling legend Hiro Matsuda, The Hulkster appeared to never look back on his dreams of becoming a rockstar.

That is until he tried to squeeze his way into some of the most decorated rock 'n' roll bands of all time.