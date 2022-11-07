AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (11/07) - ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match, Kip Sabian Vs. Alex Reynolds, Tay Melo In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on November 7, 2022!
A huge Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match is set for tonight's show, as Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be defending their titles against Ari Daivari, Slim-J and Jeeves Kay of The Trustbusters. Castle and The Boys have been dominant in their reign thus far, winning the championships after dethroning Vincent, Bateman and Dutch of The Righteous at Death Before Dishonor back in July.
Two more massive trio's matches will also be taking place, as QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson of The Factory will be taking on Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus and Logan Easton Laroux. Johnson shocked the world on last week's show after coming to the ring and betraying Danhausen to allow Marshall to sneak away with a win over him during their bout. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) will also be teaming up with their ally, Rocky Romero, to square off with The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico.
Kip Sabian will be facing off with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds in single's competition. Sabian was out for much of this year with an arm injury, but has been stronger than ever since making his triumphant return and attacking Pac on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite". Top Flight's Dante Martin will also go head to head with Ring of Honor' Eli Isom while longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will join forces once again to take on Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys.
In addition, Jericho Appreciation Society member Tay Melo will be in action, as she goes one on one with Trish Adora. Elsewhere in the women's division, Athena will take on Abby Jane while Abadon will face Amy Rose.
We are live! Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni greet audiences at home as Abadon makes their way to the ring. Amy Rose waits inside the ring.
Abandon vs. Amy Rose
The bell rings and Abadon delivers a lariat. They deliver another one to Rose's back, then knock her to the mat. Rose manages to take them down, but Abadon sits up and delivers a kick to her head. They deliver a kick to Rose's chest, then deliver the Black Dahlia for the win.
Winner: Abandon
The Trustbusters head to the ring, followed by Dalton Castle and The Boys.
Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) vs. The Trustbusters for the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships
Daivari and Brent begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Slim tags in and Brent hits an arm drag, followed by an enziguri. Brandon tags in and the Tate Brothers double team on him. Brent tags back on him and the pair deliver an arm drag. Brent goes for a pin, but Slim kicks out. Brent ascends to the top, but Daivari knocks him off the top from the outside, allowing Slim to take him down. He delivers a clothesline to Brent's back, then tags in Kay. Kay delivers a body slam, followed by a double ax handle. Castle tags in and delivers a clothesline to Kay, followed by a chop and a kick to his face. He throws him to the mat. Slim and Daivari try to interfere, but Castle sends them to the outside. He throws The Boys on top of them repeatedly before Brandon tosses Kay into the ring. Parker Boudreaux interferes from the outside, allowing Kay to plant him. He goes for a pin, but Castle kicks out. Castle fires back with the Bang-A-Rang for the win.
Winners: Dalton Castle and The Boys
We head backstage to Lexy Nair and Alex Reynolds. Reynolds says that there are a lot of similarities between him and Kip Sabian, but also many differences. He says Sabian begs for attention before calling himself a dark horse and saying that's what drives him in matches. He tells Sabian he hopes he's ready.
Athena heads to the ring, with Abby Jane already waiting inside.
Athena vs. Abby Jane
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Jane whips Athena into the corner and hits a leaping forearm. She hits a discus punch, then follows it up with a kick. Athena fires back with several right hands to Jane, followed by a vicious forearm. She sends her into the ring post, then sends her into the ring steps a couple of times and tosses her back into the ring. She locks in a Cross Face for the win.
Winner: Athena
After the match, Athena keeps the Cross Face locked in. When she eventually releases it, she delivers a series of right hands to Jane.
We head backstage to The Factory. Lexy Nair is standing by and asks Lee Johnson why he turned his back on Danhausen last week. Johnson says that he was never able to give Marshall a proper thank you for getting him into AEW, then continues on by saying that it's time for him to start the party by scoring a win tonight. He says it's about leaving behind the legacy that he wants to and says that he'll be damned if he doesn't take it all back.
We then head to the ring, where Stokely Hathaway and The Firm stand in the ring with Private Party. Hathaway asks what they've learned from him and Isiah Kassidy says they've learned nothing. Hathaway tells him to mind his mouth, then says that they've learned to be the best wrestlers they can be. Hathaway tells them that they're like his son before Matt Hardy's music hits and he heads to the ring. Ethan Page calls for his music to be cut, then tells him to leave Private Party alone. He says that he isn't helping them out in any way and says that he's the one helping them. He tells Hardy to listen to everything they say because he isn't giving them great advice. Page calls himself "the future AEW World Champion" and gloats. Hardy delivers the Twist of Fate to Hathaway while they're distracted, then says that Hathaway passed out after telling them they could have the night off.
Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara head to the ring, with Trish Adora already waiting inside.
Tay Melo (w/ Sammy Guevara) vs. Trish Adora
The bell rings and the two lock up. Melo delivers an arm drag, then follows it up with a German Suplex and a knee to Adora's face. Adora fires back with a series of forearms and chops, but Melo fires back with a pump kick. Adora delivers a wrist lock take down, then whips her into the corner before hitting a knee and a pump kick. She delivers the Tay-KO for the win.
Winner: Tay Melo
Dante Martin heads to the ring, with Eli Isom already waiting inside.