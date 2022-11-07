AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (11/07) - ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match, Kip Sabian Vs. Alex Reynolds, Tay Melo In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on November 7, 2022!

A huge Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match is set for tonight's show, as Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be defending their titles against Ari Daivari, Slim-J and Jeeves Kay of The Trustbusters. Castle and The Boys have been dominant in their reign thus far, winning the championships after dethroning Vincent, Bateman and Dutch of The Righteous at Death Before Dishonor back in July.

Two more massive trio's matches will also be taking place, as QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson of The Factory will be taking on Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus and Logan Easton Laroux. Johnson shocked the world on last week's show after coming to the ring and betraying Danhausen to allow Marshall to sneak away with a win over him during their bout. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) will also be teaming up with their ally, Rocky Romero, to square off with The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico.

Kip Sabian will be facing off with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds in single's competition. Sabian was out for much of this year with an arm injury, but has been stronger than ever since making his triumphant return and attacking Pac on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite". Top Flight's Dante Martin will also go head to head with Ring of Honor' Eli Isom while longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will join forces once again to take on Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys.

In addition, Jericho Appreciation Society member Tay Melo will be in action, as she goes one on one with Trish Adora. Elsewhere in the women's division, Athena will take on Abby Jane while Abadon will face Amy Rose.

We are live! Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni greet audiences at home as Abadon makes their way to the ring. Amy Rose waits inside the ring.