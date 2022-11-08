Will Ospreay Believes Dream 'NJPW Vs WWE' Match Could Be Possible

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay has expressed interest in taking on a new opponent — but getting that specific foe in the ring could represent a new peak in cross-promotional diplomacy.

"I've mentioned Seth Rollins' name many times," Ospreay said in an interview with Tokyo Sports, referring to the current WWE United States Champion. "And he's approached me from the other side, so I have a lot of thoughts. I also think it would be a dream come true to fight Ricochet one more time, considering my history."

Ospreay and Rollins engaged in a Twitter feud in 2019 that became a bit overheated, resulting in Rollins publicly apologizing for his raucous tweeting, but the two have never wrestled one another. Ospreay and Ricochet, meanwhile, wrestled numerous times in the past before the latter signed with WWE, including their famous and controversial 2016 match at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors XXIII, which divided the wrestling fandom.

"I think we've both become completely different wrestlers from when we fought in the past," Ospreay added. "I think we're at a turning point right now, and in the past I've talked with people from WWE about how it would be nice to have a dream match in the future that transcends the boundaries of the different organizations."

At the moment, though, organizational boundaries are very much in place between NJPW and WWE. Ospreay's comments come after NJPW faced an embarrassing no-show due to Karl Anderson's decision to withdraw from his NEVER Openweight Title defense against Hikuleo at NJPW"s Battle Autumn event on November 5 in favor of a return to WWE for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on the same date. However, NJPW broke with tradition and opted not to strip Anderson of his title, which might suggest trans-Pacific conversations between the two promotions are happening surreptitiously.