Kristal Marshall Tells Triple H To Call Her About Big WWE Match

Former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall is all ears when it comes to a potential one-night return to WWE. Marshall hasn't appeared in the company since her release in 2007. Despite her run in WWE being short, Marshall told Just Alyx that she's been getting a ton of support from fans wanting her to be in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"You know, I've had so many people lately DM me and say, 'You're an icon. I hope that they include you in the Hall of Fame. I want them to invite you back to the Royal Rumble,' and all of these things," Marshall said. "It's so hard to process my significance within myself because I remember just being this scared, young 20-year-old going into this big world of wrestling where I was very insignificant."

Marshall said she learned that no matter how little of an impact you think you are making, there are people taking notice. She expressed gratitude for the support and said that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque won't have any trouble reaching her if he wants to bring her back for the match.

"I've been waiting for this call. I've been waiting for this call for the past few years," Marshall, 38, said. "I'm in the best shape of my life. I would love to. Just like, one more chance to walk down that runway, hear the fans pop. There's nothing better than that. So, yeah, Hunter, call me. Call your girl, make it happen."

