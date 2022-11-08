Gene Snitsky Spotted At WWE Event

Gene Snitsky was back at a WWE event on Monday night, and this time he was on the other side of the ropes.

Snitsky, who wrestled with the company from 2004 until 2008, shared a photo of himself and his wife Carolyn Snitsky in the crowd at WWE's taping of "Monday Night Raw" last night. "Like I never left!" Snitsky, now 52, wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.

Snitsky went on to thank WWE and its Chief Content Officer Triple H for their hospitality at the event, writing, "my wife [Carolyn] and I had a blast.... was great seeing everyone yesterday!"

The former wrestler wrote that the WWE is "truly the greatest show on earth."

After a successful collegiate football career at Missouri and a brief stint with the San Diego Charges in the NFL, Snitsky pivoted to professional wrestling when he joined the Pennsylvania-based World Xtreme Wrestling promotion. Snitsky went on to become the WXW Heavyweight Championship and the very next day he tried out for the WWE.

Snitsky joined WWE's developmental promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling and debuted on "Raw" in 2004, feuding with Kane and his then kayfabe partner Lita. Snitsky was often involved in bizarre, and somewhat infamous angles during his WWE tenure. In some memorable segments, Snitsky caused the kayfabe miscarriage of Lita's baby with the Big Red Machine, which he claimed was not his fault, and later kicked her baby – a toy doll, in real life – into the WWE crowd during another segment.

His tenure in the WWE never resulted in a championship, despite his run-ins with several top stars like Kane, Edge, and John Cena. Snitsky continued his career on the independents until retiring in 2018, winning the WXW C4 Ultimate Heavyweight Championship and earning himself a spot in the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2013.