Wheeler Yuta Describes What Goes On In The BCC Group Text Thread

AEW star Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on the "MackMania" podcast.

The Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about how there is a BCC group chat and explained what he and the other members, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal, talked about in the chat.

"I mean, we do have a Blackpool Combat Club group chat," said Wheeler Yuta. "Claudio, he really changes the tone of it, it's like Bryan will send like a cool submission, then Moxley will send like another different wrestling clip, and then Regal will send something from Britain, and then Claudio will send a fan video, where someone edited us together with the 'Full House' them song. It's like — cool wrestling, cool wrestling, cool wrestling, and then 'Full House.' It's very interesting.

"We are also debating Uber ratings. That's another popular thing that's going on. Regal — five stars, can't believe it."

Yuta became a member of the BCC last April after he had a brutal and bloody match with Moxley on "AEW Rampage." The match earned the respect of not only Moxley but also the rest of the group. A week before, on the 3/30 edition of "Dynamite," Yuta first faced Danielson. Danielson won the match due to the referee's decision.

Yuta's last AEW match was on the 10/26 edition of "Dynamite," where he and Castagnoli defeated The Jericho Society (Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia).

