AEW Dark Live Coverage (11/8) - Blackpool Combat Club Vs. The Wingmen, Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida Vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga, Brandon Cutler Vs. Peter Avalon

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on November 8, 2022!

A huge tag team bout is set for tonight's show, as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club will be taking on Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen. Longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be teaming up once again to take on former "IMPACT" Wrestling star Caleb Konley and rising indie star AR Fox. A trios match is also scheduled to take place tonight, as Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver will face Fulton, Ativalu and Troy Hollywood. Austin and Colten Gunn of The Firm (with W. Morrisey in their corner) will also be going head to head with Jarett Diaz and BK Klein while The Factory's leader QT Marshall and his protege Cole Karter will be taking on Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. of The Blonds.

Brandon Cutler looks to score a win tonight as he goes head to head with "Pretty" Peter Avalon. The dominant Powerhouse Hobbs will also be in action as he faces Rico Gonzalez. "The Reality" Zack Clayton will be taking on Blake Li, and Kip Sabian (with his wife Penelope Ford at ringside) will be squaring off with Marcus Kross.

In addition, AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm will be teaming up with Hikaru Shida to face Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. Suruga and Sakura have a long history with one another (with Sakura having trained Suruga). Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be going one on one with Diamante. Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. will also be in action, as she squares off with Sio Nieves while Kayla Rossi will be taking on Ashley D'Amboise.