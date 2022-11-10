One Ric Flair Match Was So Good, It Broke Dave Meltzer's 5-Star Rating

After the creation of the Wrestling Observer, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer compiled a lengthy list of professional wrestling matches in history that he had ranked in a star rating system. Earning five stars or higher for a match is an achievement that some wrestlers take pride in, while some fans discuss and dissect the ratings passionately. Though traditionally on a scale of zero to five stars, one Ric Flair match in 1989 broke Meltzer's rating system, racking up an impressive six stars for the first time.

On February 20, Ricky Steamboat beat Flair to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the Chi-Town Rumble — a title Flair had held for over a year at that point. The duo met again at Clash Of Champions VI in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match in April, and they closed out their trilogy of big matches at WrestleWar on May 7, where Flair reclaimed the title. Those televised bouts would all garner five stars by Dave Meltzer.

But it was an untelevised house show in Landover, Maryland between the two during this series of high-profile matches that earned Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat the first ever "unofficial" six-star rating in history.