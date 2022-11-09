Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart

The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman."

"A couple of years ago, I was on a house show with Bret, and I wasn't going to go because he was on it," Hebner told "Busted Open Radio." "He wanted me and my brother to come to the show, so we came to the show. I think it was Big Time Wrestling or something like that. He brought us to the ring, he put us over, and he hugged us. From that day on, we've been great friends. I text him now and then, and he texts me back. Once in a while, we'll talk to each other on the phone."

Heading into the 1997 Survivor Series, the Montreal Screwjob, which turned 25 years old today, was privately devised behind the curtain to make sure Hart would not leave the show as WWE Champion. Hart, who had refused to drop the title to Michaels, had already signed with rival WCW, and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not want Hart to embarrass his company, much like former WWE star Madusa did in 1995 when she showed up on "WCW Nitro" and placed the WWE Women's Championship in a trash can.

Hart would eventually return to WWE in 2006 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 26, defeating McMahon. Meanwhile, Hebner left WWE in 2005 and has not worked for the company since.

