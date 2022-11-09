Timothy Thatcher Talks Huge Title Opportunity, WWE And AEW Working With Noah, Possible 'Forbidden Door' Matches, More! - Exclusive

You wrestle a very physical style and you've got this big GHC Heavyweight Championship match on the horizon. For folks over in the States who haven't heard from you in a while, how are you feeling? Physically and mentally? How are you doing these days?

Oh yeah, I'm real good. I definitely enjoyed my time in Japan. It's very much the kind of wrestling that I really much enjoy. And especially Noah is very much at the forefront of that. So yeah, I'm good. I'm still going at it.

How has it been for you reinventing yourself over in Noah, Tim? A lot of people last saw you obviously in "NXT" over here, and we're just starting to get waves of what you've been doing over in Noah. How has that experience been reinventing yourself over there?

Well, thankfully as I said, Noah and I kind of share the same mindset. So I didn't really have to invent myself or reinvent myself too much. It's just kind of getting back to doing it again, because WWE and "NXT" I left being an in-ring competitor; I was working as a coach for a while. So the hardest part of that was getting back now to wrestling at a regular basis again. So that was the biggest goal. But no, Japan's been great. Noah's been great to me, really enjoyed it.

Do you find yourself bringing your coaching experience and what you learned from WWE over to Noah right now? Or do you find yourself just falling into the Noah system right now and separating it a bit?

I just kind of do my thing. The Japanese, the way that they train people and all that stuff, is a very specific way, and it is their traditional ways that they do it. So I just try to stay out and let them because it's their business. I'm an outsider, so I come do my matches and I try to be ready for the shows.

Well, at Global Honor Crown this Thursday night, you are, like I said, in the GHC Heavyweight Championship match versus Kiyomiya. What are you expecting here in this bout? Why should fans tune in and check out this big title bout for you Tim?

They should tune in because Kiyomiya is definitely one of the rising stars over here in Japan. This is his second reign as GHC Champion. His first one was when he was 22. He's the youngest champion ever. He had a hell of a first run and he just started his second one. And he's already had... just after I challenged him, he had an incredible match with Kazuyuki Fujita. Brutal, brutal. So I intend to bring the same sort of intensity, maybe a little more focus on submission stuff ... I'm the first foreigner to get a title shot at the GHC Heavyweight Belt since 2017. And Eddie Edwards actually was the last one to do it, and he actually won the title. But no foreigners had a title shot since then. So it's a bit of a historical event. It's kind of leading Noah to a new regime and a new direction, which I'm very proud to be a part of it and I think my bout with Kiyomiya will be an excellent clash of styles.