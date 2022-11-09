WWE Executive Says Vince McMahon Won't Eat This
"Road Dogg" Brian James has seen Vince McMahon eat a lot of meals, and he demonstrated his expertise on McMahon's eating habits on the latest "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast. James was riffing with his co-host when the topic of corndogs came up, and James was asked if he thinks the former WWE Chairman and CEO has ever consumed one.
"Never in his life. 'God no, I would never put that in my body,'" James said, impersonating McMahon. "I said, 'I will put three of those in my body. I have holes for all of them, too' ... The Pensacola State Fair is kicking off, and so I told him 'I'm going to the fair.' He was like, 'Let's get on the phone Friday,' and I was like, 'Well sir, I'd rather not, because I'm going to the fair with my family, and I'm gonna eat fritters and corndogs and fried apples,' and he said, 'God, a corndog, what even is that?' and I was like, 'You don't know what a corndog is?' and we had the conversation right there."
According to James, "I said, 'I'mma eat a corndog for you, sir.'"
'Do they still make nickels?'
Corndogs and other working class treats aren't the only thing outside of McMahon's frame of reference, according to James. "He also asked me 'do they still make nickels?'"
James continued to go in-depth on Vince McMahon's diet, confirming there was "not a chance" that McMahon had ever eaten a burrito. "I watched him eat most of his meals. I'm serious about this," James explained. "The man loves his steak. The man loves his chicken. The man loves fish. The man loves capers. He likes vegetables like long string green beans. Broccolini! For a while there it got so nice that I wouldn't eat at catering when I was there. When I was there they would bring me a steak in the writer's room, and I would have filet mignon for lunch because I found out they just ask for it."
James also says McMahon was probably four years old the last time he ate cereal, and that he also wouldn't eat nachos. "He's not a morning person, so I don't know what kind of breakfast he eats, but I've seen him eat lunch and dinner."
According to James, Vince isn't interested in the comfort or taste of food. "It's about fuel. It's more about, 'What do I need in my body and when?'"