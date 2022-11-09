WWE Executive Says Vince McMahon Won't Eat This

"Road Dogg" Brian James has seen Vince McMahon eat a lot of meals, and he demonstrated his expertise on McMahon's eating habits on the latest "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast. James was riffing with his co-host when the topic of corndogs came up, and James was asked if he thinks the former WWE Chairman and CEO has ever consumed one.

"Never in his life. 'God no, I would never put that in my body,'" James said, impersonating McMahon. "I said, 'I will put three of those in my body. I have holes for all of them, too' ... The Pensacola State Fair is kicking off, and so I told him 'I'm going to the fair.' He was like, 'Let's get on the phone Friday,' and I was like, 'Well sir, I'd rather not, because I'm going to the fair with my family, and I'm gonna eat fritters and corndogs and fried apples,' and he said, 'God, a corndog, what even is that?' and I was like, 'You don't know what a corndog is?' and we had the conversation right there."

According to James, "I said, 'I'mma eat a corndog for you, sir.'"