Hulk Hogan's Fist Helmet Was One Of His More Bizarre Pieces Of Wrestling Attire

Hulk Hogan began his quest to regain the WWF Championship after the main event of the inaugural "SummerSlam" pay-per-view in 1988, where the Mega Powers — the team of Hogan and Randy Savage – were victorious over Ted DiBiase and André the Giant, who were called the Mega Bucks.

In a September 4, 1988 promo, Hogan donned the War Bonnet helmet in front of his Hulkamania logo screen and officially declared war on the WWF, starting with Ted DiBiase.

"You're the first and foremost enemy I need to wipe out, dude," said Hogan. "You're the one that stole the WWF Heavyweight title with all your multi-million dollar mega bucks brother. Ted DiBiase, I'm going to use the system, man, that the senile Jack Tunney set up. I'm gonna set you up one at a time — you, Virgil, Andre the Giant, all the way down the line until I get face-to-face with the WWF Champion."

Through the end of October, Hogan wore the helmet for house show matches against DiBiase, Bad News Brown, and King Haku. Though a few of the matches aired on regional networks, none aired on syndicated WWF programming. By Halloween, the helmet was gone just as quickly as it had appeared.