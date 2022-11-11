Paul Heyman Gives Example Of New WWE Creative He Likes

Paul Heyman has developed a keen eye for creative direction throughout his professional wrestling career, from his leadership of ECW to his role as lead writer for "WWE SmackDown" to him being named "executive director of "WWE Raw," and more. Now serving as the on-screen special counsel for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Heyman still lends his expertise to talent around him behind the scenes. In a recent interview with WWE's "After The Bell," Heyman unveiled what he believes is the recipe for "fascinating television."

"New superstars, new talents, new personas, new characters to mix in with those that we care about," he said. "Sami Zayn in the Bloodline, a perfect example of a catalyst that has now revealed multiple layers of the different personas within The Bloodline."

Over the past few months, Zayn has pleaded his way into the dominant Bloodline faction on "SmackDown," later earning the title of "Honorary Uce." According to Heyman, the insertion of Zayn has allowed the Usos to soar to new heights, establishing a dramatic difference in character between the brothers, and Zayn has developed a close bond with their brother, Solo Sikoa, whose tough exterior often slips during his interactions with Zayn. Perhaps most noticeably though, "Sami Zayn has brought out a completely different wrinkle of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns."

"You've seen a completely different side of the Tribal Chief," Heyman said.

Most recently, Zayn caused the normally composed Reigns to laugh while delivering a promo to The Bloodline on the October 28th episode of "SmackDown," something none of his previous opponents or allies had been able to do in a long time. With "the emergence of a star named Sami Zayn," Heymans believes WWE began a recent roll of "great programming" and "great booking."