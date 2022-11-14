The Meaning Behind All Of Brock Lesnar's Tattoos

Tattoos are not uncommon among today's wrestlers, but in the crowded world of inked muscled flesh, Brock Lesnar's distinctive bodywork stands out.

When facing Lesnar head-on, the most obvious tattoo is the sword that covers the space from just above his navel to just below his throat. In his 2011 autobiography "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar recalled that the 2005 tattoo was inspired by the non-compete clause in his WWE contract, which prevented him from appearing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling after leaving Vince McMahon's company.

"I felt like life was holding a sword right up against my throat, so I went under the ink gun because I never wanted to forget exactly how I felt at that time," Lesnar wrote. "The tattoo on my chest has so much meaning to me. In some ways, it's funny, because the period of my life that I'm talking about is a time I so want to forget, but I know I can use this memory as motivation."

The intricacy of the design was so complex that it inspired Jimmy DiResta, a New York City-based artist and YouTuber who specialized in creating stylish weaponry, and who created a short video detailing how he fashioned a sword identical to Lesnar's chest tattoo

"When I saw Brock's tattoo, it jumped out at me," DiResta said in a WWE.com interview. "I had to make it."