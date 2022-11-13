Chris Jericho Wonders If Chyna Sabotaged Big WWE Match

Chris Jericho wonders if the late Chyna purposely attempted to disrupt his Last Man Standing match with Triple H at the Fully Loaded pay-per-view in 2000.

"There was a big sign in Gorilla position that said: Stay away from the Spanish announce table,'" Jericho said on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. "The match before us was Chyna versus Perry Saturn, and guess what Chyna did not do? She did not stay away. They hit this table and collapsed it and something in my head makes me think she might have done that on purpose because it was her ex-boyfriend that was in the next match. Maybe, I don't know."

The AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion revealed that after the table collapsed, he and Triple H, who was accompanied by Stephanie McMahon in the match, had five minutes to come up with a new finish. Jericho explained that the initial plan was supposed to be a belly-to-back suplex through the Spanish announce table, but instead the pair fell from a dasher board and landed on the second announce table occupied by Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler. Moments later, Triple H answered the 10 count in the Last Man Standing match to defeat Jericho.

Chyna, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019, left WWE in 2001. Her departure came at a time when Triple H became romantically involved with McMahon following their on-screen pairing. Chyna never returned to WWE. She tragically passed away in April 2016.



