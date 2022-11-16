Triple H Won Chris Jericho's Eternal Respect With This WWE Match

Chris Jericho is "not Triple H's biggest fan," but one match on "Raw" forever changed the way he saw the WWE Hall of Famer.

On the latest episode of the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Jericho reminisces on winning the WWF Tag Team Championship from Triple H and Steve Austin. Jericho called the match a "classic moment in pro wrestling history," though much of that's due to Triple H pushing through one of the worst injuries he's ever had.

"The finish of the match was going to be that a bunch of different things happen," Jericho recalled. "I end up hitting Austin with the Lionsault, Triple H comes in with a sledgehammer, I move, he hits Austin with the sledgehammer, I take Triple H out, Benoit does a diving head butt, 1-2-3, we win, and this was going to be our coronation to the next level."But then Triple H tore his quad moments before going into the end of the match.

"Suddenly he's gone," Jericho remembered. "And when that happens, you know 'uh oh, something's not right here,' because these are four pros amongst pros, you don't forget spots or you don't do stuff. I went onto the floor and he's just laying there, not even screaming, he's there saying like, 'I think I tore my quad.' And I was like, 'What?!' "

Jericho asked Triple H if he still wanted The Walls of Jericho, to which Triple H gave an adamant "yes!" "I remember turning him over onto this table and just hearing this "Ahh!" – this real grunt of true pain," Jericho said. They pushed through the finish, went to the back, and found out Triple H would be out for six months.

"I am not Triple H's biggest fan, but this guy earned my eternal respect by just how tough he was to go through that," Jericho said.