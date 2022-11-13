WWE Superstar Reveals They Watched Undertaker's Boneyard Match Live

The Undertaker's final ever wrestling match was a truly unique one due to the fact it was a cinematic bout. The Deadman hung up his boots after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 36 night one main event in the first-ever Boneyard match. That got created due to COVID-19, and only a tight crew were allowed to be part of the filming and creation of the iconic match.

According to Johnny Gargano, three people were able to get an exclusive front-row experience to that historic night, as watching everything transpire were former "WWE NXT" Superstars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Candice LeRae. None of them were involved in the match itself, unlike The Good Brothers who attempted to help their fellow O.C. member during the encounter. Gargano responded to a tweet that claimed the former "WWE NXT" Champion was present for that, confirming that it was true.

"Given the historical significance of it potentially being Undertaker's last Mania match at the time," Gargano wrote. "Me, Candice and Tommaso asked Hunter if we could go watch the filming and he let us come by and check it out! Definitely a cool moment to look back on."

The match did indeed end up being the end for the WWE Hall Of Famer, meaning Gargano got to be part of a historic moment. Nowadays, Gargano is on the main roster attempting to create those moments for himself, and he is currently involved in the storyline between Dexter Lumis and The Miz. Gargano has been a whistleblower in that rivalry, revealing exactly why Lumis has been stalking the A-Lister as of late.