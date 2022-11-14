Special Early Start Time Announced For 11/25 AEW Rampage

The November 25 edition of "AEW Rampage" will be starting earlier due to two scheduled NHL games. The episode will be airing at 4 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM ET. It will be taped after the November 23 edition of "Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

This isn't the first time that "Rampage" had its timeslot changed. The most recent was in May because of both the NBA and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. It wasn't until June that "Rampage" would return to its normal slot.

This week's episode of "Rampage" will feature the debut of Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama, who will be teaming with Konosuke Takeshita to face Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. The episode is the night before AEW's pay-per-view Full Gear.

Full Gear is taking place on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey. There will be several titles on the line at Full Gear, including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF, AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defending their titles against Swerve In Our Glory, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending her title against Nyla Rose.

Other title matches on the card are ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli, and Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm defending her title against Jamie Hayter.

Non-title matches include the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals, Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, and Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.