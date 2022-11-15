Stone Cold Steve Austin's Accidental Elimination In The 1996 Royal Rumble

One mistake might've changed the trajectory of Steve Austin's career -– for the better that is. Before Steve Austin became "Stone Cold," he initially entered the WWF as The Ringmaster and was given the Million Dollar Championship by Ted DiBiase on his debut.

While his time as The Ringmaster was short-lived, he ended up finding greater success with the iconic character that we know today. Austin was a good in-ring competitor who was known for being a brawler and technician. His character and wrestling work impressed WWE and he was scheduled for a big push at the 1996 Royal Rumble.

In fact, he was supposed to be one of the last four men standing along with the eventual winner, Shawn Michaels. But there was a mishap and Austin ended up getting eliminated much earlier than planned.

"I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring," Austin told Ryan Satin. "And Rikishi or somebody gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped. And there was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. And I hit the ground and you know I'm still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan. But they're gonna try to, you know, keep me in the Rumble, so they're giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it."