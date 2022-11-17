Kevin Nash's Short-Lived Wizard Of Oz Gimmick Explained

As a castle scrim covered the "SuperBrawl" entrance stage and ominous music echoed throughout the arena, a brooding voice was heard. With fog filling the entrance ramp and green strobe lights flashing, the voice said, "Once upon a time in a land far away, there lived a wizard. But not the Wizard of Oz. His name was The Great Wizard and he ruled the Kingdom of Oz."

On the ramp appeared Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion. They were being led towards the entrance stage by The Great Wizard, who was heard saying, "Welcome to Oz, haha. Welcome to Oz." The voice narration continued, "And now our weary travelers are at the end of their journey as they face the Emerald City."

Suddenly, a wall of flames emerged in front of the scrim. When the flames subsided, there stood an imposing and towering figure with his back to all. "Welcome to Oz, don't be afraid," said The Great Wizard as the group tried to keep Cowardly Lion from fleeing. As the group got closer, the ominous music played faster until they were feet away.

"I am Oz, the great and powerful," said a deep voice as Oz slowly turned. "Who are you? Who are you? The great and powerful Oz knows why you have come. How dare you come to me. I will show you who Oz really is. I will show the world who Oz really is."