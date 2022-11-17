How Colt Cabana Nearly Lost His Finger After A Trip To Australia

Colt Cabana has wrestled around the globe for nearly two decades and is no stranger to international travel, but one trip, in particular, didn't go quite as planned. In November 2012, the "Classic" flew to Australia to wrestle, and even hosted a live edition of his podcast, "Art of Wrestling." However, the fun trip soon turned into a scary situation.

The former NWA National Champion suffered a cut on his right hand. Unworried, Cabana believed the cut would heal in a short period of time. Things took a turn for the worse after Cabana unwrapped his bandage to reveal a gaping hole just below his fingernail, while his finger had swelled up an incredible amount.

He soon visited a hospital to assess the drastic change in his condition. Originally treating him with IV medication in California, doctors later detected a horrific infection, warning Cabana of possible amputation to his finger. He underwent immediate surgery to address the infection and met with a specialist after being released from the hospital. As he recovered, Cabana paused episodes of his web series, "Creative Has Nothing For You" as well.

During his tour of Australia, Cabana captured the PCW State Championship, defeating Trikki D on November 3 in Victoria.