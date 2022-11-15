Booker T Got A** Kicked In His Most Memorable WWE Moment

After the end of the Monday Night Wars, Vince McMahon had purchased WCW, and the "Invasion" angle commenced, in which talent from WCW who had come over to WWE — notoriously excluding Sting, Goldberg, and more of WCW's biggest stars — and were ready to wage a war with the company, looking to take over. The angle fell short of expectations, but it did give us several iconic moments, including the feud between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and former five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T, who settled their differences one night in an extended sequence in a grocery store that saw Austin assault Booker with a wide variety of foodstuffs. During an appearance on Peacock's "Table for 3" alongside JBL and Rey Mysterio, Booker called the incident "the most memorable thing in my career."

"I'm more remembered about getting my ass kicked in a grocery store, of all my championships," he said. "This is what kills me every time. 'My favorite match that you had was with Stone Cold Steve Austin in a grocery store.' I'm like, 'Wait a minute? Where was the ring? Why was that a match?' That's what I get, throughout my 20+ year career, all the titles, me getting my ass kicked in the grocery store is the most memorable thing in my career. I'm down with it, I'm down with it, that's a moment."

"I always think about that scene and I wonder if it could've been done today," Booker contined. "I wonder, what would the setup be? Would it be a rehearsal? 10 cameras? A lighting crew? We didn't have anything but, 'Action, go.' 20 years later, people still talking about it."