Mick Foley And Kurt Angle Film For WWE Series

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Kurt Angle have reunited during current production for the A&E reality series "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures." On Twitter, Angle revealed, "I'm with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE's Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat and badges out for the shoot. So much fun!! Memories and moments!! #itstrue."

This will be the second time that Foley has appeared on the show, as he was solely featured on the premiere episode that aired in April 2021. The show, which has aired nine episodes so far, was renewed for a second season earlier this year. "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures" puts former WWE talent on a quest to search for pro wrestling collectibles related to their in-ring or on-air personas. For example, Foley was tasked with finding some of his classic trademark items, such as his original Cactus Jack flannel jacket and original Mankind leather vest. What particular items Foley and Angle will be looking to find remains to be seen, but other WWE Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker, Kane, and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair have all participated in the show to this point.

WWE and A&E have enjoyed a fruitful partnership since pairing up for original programming on the cable network. After launching in 2021, "Biography: WWE Legends" has been a huge hit, with both Foley and Angle being profiled, in addition to other notable names in WWE history like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. "WWE Rivals" also hit the A&E airwaves over the summer, documenting the stories around some of the most heated feuds in WWE history — Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart got things started for that series.