Nick Aldis Opens Up About Asking For NWA Release, Falling Out With Billy Corgan, Possible Leap To WWE Or AEW, More! - Exclusive

Well, and it's interesting, Nick, because I was at All In, and the way you were presented there kind of defines the tone that you're describing right now. That NWA title match felt different than anything else on that card. It really did. Can you talk just a little bit about what it was like to put that match together, and specifically what the dynamic was like between yourself, Billy and Cody?

I don't recall it being very tough. I think that after All In, and when we had the rematch, things were a little more challenging, because by that time, Cody had given his notice to Ring of Honor. And so Ring of Honor were not as willing to give him everything he wanted, because Cody and I wanted to do a trilogy. And that basically got shot down after he told Ring of Honor that he was moving on, because they basically said, "Well, we are doing you a favor by allowing you to do these NWA title matches. We've already agreed to the rematch in Nashville that's already sold out, so go ahead and do business and that'll be the end of it."

So I know that Cody was frustrated and upset with that, but I don't think that had... He and I are great dance partners ... The process with Cody and I was probably the easiest I've ever had. One of the easiest I've ever had. Because, I don't know, I think we have the same philosophy on the wrestling business. I really do. And I think that a perfect way to exemplify what I'm saying is, we never actually even discussed the finish for All In.

Wait, what?

No one ever said to me, "Hey, we'd like you to drop the title to Cody." I just understood that was the right thing to do. Obviously when we talked about the rematch and everything, there was an understanding that we were going to trade it back and forth, but no one ever sat me down in a room and said, "I want you to lose to Cody."

That's crazy.

We did the angle, we worked together, we did the whole thing, I knew what the best outcome was for the fans, and so did Cody. We didn't need to have a conversation about, "Will you put me over?" And we also didn't need to have a conversation ... when it was time for him to do business back the other way. We just understood what was the right thing to do for the audience.

That's one of the wilder things that's been said to me in an interview for a while ... And so, wait, you guys still have this third match, hypothetically, on the horizon at some point. If you guys enjoyed working together so much, do you think there's a chance we maybe see that play out in a WWE?

Look, this will be the part that gets taken and turned into a headline. "Nick Aldis wants to wrestle Cody Rhodes in WWE." Of course I would. And I think that we would tear the house down. We tore the house down in two matches where we had nothing but a YouTube show to build it. So I could only hope that with the tremendous resources and the expertise of guys like Triple H involved in the process, that we wouldn't... I could only imagine that we'd be able to make nothing but money. But that's not up for me to say. That's not up to me.