AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (11/15) - ROH Pure Championship Match, Frankie Kazarian Vs. Zack Clayton, Athena In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on November 15, 2022!
Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will be putting his title on the line against Brock Anderson. Garcia successfully defended his belt against former WWE star Leon Ruffin on "Dark: Elevation" last night. He initially captured the championship from Wheeler Yuta on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite" and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Will Brock Anderson be able to put an end to his reign tonight?
The "Heavy Metal Rebel" Frankie Kazarian has quite the challenge ahead of him tonight, as he will go one on one with "The Reality" Zack Clayton. Clayton has accumulated several wins over the past few months on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" and has no intentions of stopping anytime soon. Bronson and Boulder of Iron Savages will also be in action as they take on the team of Lucas Chase and Brando Lee.
Two huge trios matches are also scheduled for tonight, as QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter of The Factory will face Man Scout, Channing Thomas and Teddy Goodz. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno will be going head to head with Mike Magnum, Arjun Singh and Brett Gosselin.
In addition, one half of The Baddies, Kiera Hogan, will be competing in the squared circle tonight as she takes on Kennedi Copeland. Elsewhere in the women's division, fan favorite Skye Blue will be taking on Paris Van Dale while "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be squaring off with LMK.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Skye Blue makes her way to the ring. Paris Van Dale waits inside.
Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Van Dale delivers a forearm. Blue fires back with a kick before Van Dale sends her into the middle turnbuckle and delivers a knee to the back of her head. Van Dale whips Blue onto the mat, but Blue rolls her up. Van Dale kicks out and Blue delivers a rising knee. She follows it up with a drop kick, followed by a thrust kick and a flatliner for the win.
Winner: Skye Blue
Iron Savages head to the ring, with Lucas Chase and Brando Lee already waiting inside.
Iron Savages vs. Lucas Chase and Brando Lee
Bronson and Chase begin the action. The bell rings and Bronson delivers a clothesline. He hits several right hands, then sends him into the corner. Boulder and Lee tag in. Bronson throws Lee onto Chase, then hits him with a senton. They hit several splashes on Lee and Chase before the pair deliver a double chokeslam to Lee. They stack the two men on top of one another, then hit a combination cannonball. They stack Lee and Chase on one another, then pin them for the win.
Winners: Iron Savages
Kiera Hogan heads to the ring, with Kennedi Copeland already waiting inside.
Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland
The bell rings and Hogan delivers a kick to Copeland's midsection. Copeland fires back with a chop, followed by a knee to her midsection and a bulldog. Hogan delivers a pair of kicks, followed by a leg drop. She goes for a pin, but Copeland kicks out. Hogan fires off a series of right hands, then whips her into the corner and delivers a kick across her midsection. She hits a kick across her spine, followed by a back elbow and a sliding kick. She hits a roundhouse kick for the win.
Winners: Kiera Hogan
Zack Clayton heads to the ring, followed by Frankie Kazarian.