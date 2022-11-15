AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (11/15) - ROH Pure Championship Match, Frankie Kazarian Vs. Zack Clayton, Athena In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on November 15, 2022!

Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will be putting his title on the line against Brock Anderson. Garcia successfully defended his belt against former WWE star Leon Ruffin on "Dark: Elevation" last night. He initially captured the championship from Wheeler Yuta on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite" and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Will Brock Anderson be able to put an end to his reign tonight?

The "Heavy Metal Rebel" Frankie Kazarian has quite the challenge ahead of him tonight, as he will go one on one with "The Reality" Zack Clayton. Clayton has accumulated several wins over the past few months on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" and has no intentions of stopping anytime soon. Bronson and Boulder of Iron Savages will also be in action as they take on the team of Lucas Chase and Brando Lee.

Two huge trios matches are also scheduled for tonight, as QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter of The Factory will face Man Scout, Channing Thomas and Teddy Goodz. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno will be going head to head with Mike Magnum, Arjun Singh and Brett Gosselin.

In addition, one half of The Baddies, Kiera Hogan, will be competing in the squared circle tonight as she takes on Kennedi Copeland. Elsewhere in the women's division, fan favorite Skye Blue will be taking on Paris Van Dale while "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be squaring off with LMK.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Skye Blue makes her way to the ring. Paris Van Dale waits inside.