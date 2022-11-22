Why The Ultimate Warrior Was Rumored To Have Died In The Early 90s

In the early 1990s, one of professional wrestling's biggest stars found himself at the center of one of the wildest urban legends in the history of the business. Unfounded rumors that The Ultimate Warrior had died and was replaced on-screen by a new wrestler with the same name and face paint began to fester among wrestling fans after the star seemingly disappeared from WWF television in the summer of 1991.

The WWE has since called the baseless rumor one of the longest-standing urban legends in WWE history. They said that fans latched onto the conspiracy theory because Warrior had returned at WrestleMania VIII with a different hairstyle and physique, and replaced his trunks with singlet ring gear.

Fans cooked up stories that suggested Jim Hellwig, the real man behind Warrior, had died due to a few different reasons. One rumor said that Warrior's death was due to liver failure — because of steroid use — while another said he died because his arm tassels caused a lack of circulation, according to Deadspin. But none of that, of course, was true.