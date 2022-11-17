Karl Anderson Thinks Recent WWE Decision Is 'Pretty Damn Cool'

The wrestling world was shocked recently when it was announced that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would be competing against The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January as part of the legend's upcoming retirement tour. It is a rare moment for WWE, having last let KENTA (then known as Hideo Itami) wrestle Naomichi Marufuji in Pro Wrestling NOAH for Marufuji's 20th Anniversary Match. WWE Superstar and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderon admitted "that blew me away too" when speaking with "After The Bell" and Corey Graves

"WWE hasn't really done stuff like this, this is pretty cool," he said.

Anderson himself is expected to be heading back to Japan at some point in the future to finish up his commitments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling as NEVER Champion. He had been expected to defend the title earlier this month, but the show clashed with WWE's Crown Jewel, forcing NJPW to break with tradition and not strip the champion for failing to turn up. Anderson has vowed to not vacate the title.

Despite that, Anderson claims he told Nakamura, "I am going to go back at some point, we are just trying to work out the dates." So far, nothing has been confirmed in regards to when he will defend the title, but he also admitted that, "sometimes with the WWE schedule, it's not possible."

"With Japan, you're knocking out four days at least," Anderson explained, "because you've got to travel two days before to get there the day before to work there the day of. Because if you leave the day before you're not going to make the show the next day, they're 13 hours ahead."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After The Bell" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.