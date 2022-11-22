Facts About WWE Magazine Only Hardcore Fans Know

WWE's relationship with wrestling history is complicated at best, something best exemplified by some of the tall tales in their documentary productions, like the claim that Vince McMahon changed the company name to WWE without any outside pressure. (As even the official WWE press release from May 2002 notes, it was due to them losing a lawsuit to the former World Wildlife Fund.) Naturally, WWF Magazine, when it was around, was brought into this mix. You got a taste of it earlier with "Now It's Our Turn," but there's more to it than that.

Take, for example, a one page article that appeared in the June/July 1985 issue, titled "The Atlanta Connection," by Jean Manning, who covered wrestling for Atlanta radio station WGST. The article, in trying to frame the WWF's invasion of the Georgia territory as an overwhelming success, sticks to the "technically true" way of telling a story: Very little in the way of substantive details are given, and when it seems like they are, they're not quite what they seem. "Before long, Atlantans who had never before seen a wrestling match in the flesh were turning up at the Omni, packing into its 17,000 seats," wrote Manning.

Read that closely: You get the suggestion that the Omni shows were selling out, but it doesn't actually say that, just that there are 17,000 seats and fans packed into some of them. Though we don't have attendance figures for every WWF show at the Omni, the ones that do have such data on the '80s Omni results page at TheHistoryOfWWE.com aren't particularly promising, ranging from 900 to 9,000 in the year after the WWF entered the market. Ratings data collated by Babyface v. Heel show that the viewership of their takeover of Atlanta's Superstation WTBS, which aired nationally on cable, had a similarly up and down response.