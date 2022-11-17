CJ Perry Addresses In-Ring Return Tease On 'The Surreal Life,' Relationships With Triple H & Tony Khan, Dennis Rodman, More! - Exclusive

Let's talk about "Surreal Life," because I am a big "Surreal Life" fan. I watched all the seasons early on. I was very excited to hear that you had joined the cast for the reboot. So how did this come about? How did your casting for the "Surreal Life" happen?

Oh, it's so wild. I actually got a call from my manager, probably a day or two before I got released, and he was like, "Hey, 'Surreal Life' wants you." And I'm like, "Wait, what? The reboot of that show that Chyna was on and Brigitte Neilson and Flavor Flav?" And so I was really shook. I was really excited because I'm like you, I was a big fan growing up and watching it. I would run home from school and watch it. So I couldn't believe it, and I was super excited about that. But also I was still focusing on wrestling at the time and training with [Natalya] and training with [Tyson Kidd] and going to the Dungeon 2.0, that I was like, "I can't go do a reality show. I want to win Money in the Bank."

And I'll never forget talking to PR, and Miro as well, and I was like, "Maybe I shouldn't do 'Surreal Life.' Maybe I just need to keep on focusing on wrestling and try to win Money in the Bank and then become champion." And then two days later I got a call of my release, so there you go.

Oh, no.

So I took it as a sign that, no, I need to go do "Surreal Life." And this is going to be a different and a new chapter in my book, so let's go for it. I'm ready. And now we're here.

So did WWE know you had gotten the offer?

Yeah.

So would they have tried to stop you from doing the show? Were they pro you doing the show? What was the reaction when you told them?

They were very pro, very pro. I just always go through all the proper channels. I went through the approval thing, and I even was like, "Well I don't have to... Is it because of this? Is it because of the show? Is it because 'Surreal Life' offered me? I don't have to do it. You can take all my money towards the downside if it's budget cuts." And they said, "Stay in touch." That was what Johnny Ace said to me. And that was that.

Wow.

Yeah. I'm giving you some super exclusive tea right now.

So wait, did you getting "The Surreal Life," do you think that played into you getting released? Is that a thought in your head or no?

No, no. Don't stir my pot and make me overthink things. I just took it as that they were doing budget cuts, and probably no one had my back in the room. And that's just how it goes. It's a checklist. You have to... If they have to make cuts for deliverables, it's just, we're a spreadsheet. I looked at it as kind of the opposite. Instead of being like, "Oh, is this the reason?" I was like, "No, the universe has got my back, and I'm good." The next thing is here for me, and I'm going to run into it, and hopefully I get to come back to wrestling and have a great comeback story.