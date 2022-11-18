Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers

Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court.

Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed a long basketball career before testing his strength in the squared circle, working his way up to the NCAA Division I ranks with Morgan State and the University of South Florida. Immigrating to the United States from ​​Lagos, Nigeria, Omogbehin played basketball throughout his teenage years and landed in the AAU developmental travel league that often produces future NCAA and NBA stars. Omogbehin played for Team Takeover in the AAU before signing to play with the University of South Florida, where he played from 2012 until 2014.

At South Florida, the Nigerian-born center scored nine points and brought down 13 rebounds throughout his brief time with the team, which ended after he only appeared in nine games in his second season. Omogbehin then transferred to Morgan State, where he saw short spurts of playing time in 11 games during the 2014-15 season, scoring four points before wrapping up his basketball career for good.