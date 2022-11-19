Ken Shamrock Comments On Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Ken Shamrock has some thoughts on a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction. Shamrock was praised for his work during WWE's Attitude Era, although many feel more could've been done with him. Some key moments of Shamrock's WWE career include serving as a guest referee for the iconic WrestleMania 13 match between Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, his disqualification loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 14, and his Lion's Den Match against Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1998.

While Shamrock's run with WWE wasn't long, many feel that he deserves a spot in the company's Hall of Fame. He revealed whether or not he'd take advantage of such an opportunity during an appearance on Steve Fall's "Ten Count" podcast.

"Oh, absolutely," Shamrock said. "Obviously, when that happens obviously I'm gonna be very excited."

Shamrock mentioned that when he first got into the wrestling business, it was out of necessity. He said he quickly learned to love and respect the business. Shamrock then revealed which names he'd like to see for his induction speech.

"Yeah, he'd ["The Rock"] be one of them," Shamrock said. "There's guys like Undertaker, who I got to work with who's always been good to me. There's a lot of guys. Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Stone Cold. Every guys that I worked with, man, they were tremendous. They were really good with me and really helped me kind of understand what I needed to do to fit in, and what I needed to do to have great matches."

