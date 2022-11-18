AEW Rampage Live Coverage (11/18) - Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Vs. Konosuke Takeshita And Jun Akiyama, FTW Championship Match And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on November 18, 2022!
A massive tag team match is set for tonight, as Konosuke Takeshita will team up with Jun Akiyama to take on longtime friends Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. This will be Akiyama's second ever time wrestling in the United States and his debut match in AEW. He is known for traveling across Japan over the past three decades, competing in promotions such as All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, and DDT Pro Wrestling. Kingston has been quite open in the past about his desire to meet Akiyama in the squared circle one day. What will happen when the pair and their teammates collide in the ring for the first time ever?
A Quarter Finals Match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will also be held tonight, as "Absolute" Ricky Starks faces off with "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. The winner of the match will go on to face Brian Cage on the Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show tomorrow night. Ethan Page has already punched his ticket to the finals (which will be held on next week's "Dynamite"), defeating Bandido this past Wednesday. Which man will become one step closer to securing a future shot at the AEW World Championship?
HOOK will be putting his FTW Championship on the line as he squares off with The Firm's Lee Moriarty. Moriarty threw out the challenge to HOOK on last week's "Rampage" in his quest to capture gold. Will HOOK retain the title to continue his dominant reign, or will a new champion be crowned?
In addition, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be going one-on-one with AEW Women's Division coach, Madison Rayne. Athena has been flaunting a more aggressive side to her personality over the past few weeks, adopting a different in-ring style and continuing to beat down her opponents after the bell rings. How will this affect her match with Rayne tonight?
Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer in a Quarter Finals Match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
We are live! Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Jim Ross greet audiences at home as Lance Archer and Ricky Starks brawl backstage. Archer sends Starks' head repeatedly into a garage, then tosses him into it. He throws him on to a stage case, then into a pile of chairs. Starks hits Archer with a garbage can as the two men head to ringside through the audience. Starks hits Archer with a steel garbage can, then throws him over the barricade and delivers a forearm. The two men climb up the stairs through the crowd. Starks delivers a crossbody to Archer off the stairs, then delivers a right hand. Starks returns the favor, but Archer tackles him and the pair enter the ring.
The bell rings to officially start the match and Starks delivers a chop in the corner. He delivers a boot to Archer's face, then clotheslines him out of the ring. Archer chokeslams Starks into the ring apron.
Back from the break, Archer delivers a right hand to Starks in the corner. He looks for Blackout, but Starks fights his way out by firing off right hands. He delivers a diving shoulder tackle, then hits a lariat. Archer returns the favor, but Starks manages to hit a Tornado DDT. He goes for a pin, but Archer kicks out. Starks wraps Archer's braid around his hand and looks for Roshambo, but Archer escapes. Starks hits a Spear for the win.
Winner: Ricky Starks
After the match, Brian Cage and Prince Nana head to the ring. The pair stare one another down before Archer clocks Starks from behind and turns the ring steps on its side. He chokeslams Starks on top of them. Starks grips his arm.
We then head to a video hyping up the match between Jon Moxley and MJF for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear tomorrow night.