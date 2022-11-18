AEW Rampage Live Coverage (11/18) - Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Vs. Konosuke Takeshita And Jun Akiyama, FTW Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on November 18, 2022!

A massive tag team match is set for tonight, as Konosuke Takeshita will team up with Jun Akiyama to take on longtime friends Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. This will be Akiyama's second ever time wrestling in the United States and his debut match in AEW. He is known for traveling across Japan over the past three decades, competing in promotions such as All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, and DDT Pro Wrestling. Kingston has been quite open in the past about his desire to meet Akiyama in the squared circle one day. What will happen when the pair and their teammates collide in the ring for the first time ever?

A Quarter Finals Match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will also be held tonight, as "Absolute" Ricky Starks faces off with "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. The winner of the match will go on to face Brian Cage on the Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show tomorrow night. Ethan Page has already punched his ticket to the finals (which will be held on next week's "Dynamite"), defeating Bandido this past Wednesday. Which man will become one step closer to securing a future shot at the AEW World Championship?

HOOK will be putting his FTW Championship on the line as he squares off with The Firm's Lee Moriarty. Moriarty threw out the challenge to HOOK on last week's "Rampage" in his quest to capture gold. Will HOOK retain the title to continue his dominant reign, or will a new champion be crowned?

In addition, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be going one-on-one with AEW Women's Division coach, Madison Rayne. Athena has been flaunting a more aggressive side to her personality over the past few weeks, adopting a different in-ring style and continuing to beat down her opponents after the bell rings. How will this affect her match with Rayne tonight?