Jeff Jarrett Addresses Billy Corgan's Controversial Message To Fans

Has Billy Corgan alienated the NWA fanbase with his booking at the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view? The Smashing Pumpkins front man and owner of the NWA decided to put the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the polarizing Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) last weekend and it's been a hot topic in the wrestling world.

A former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and promoter, Jeff Jarrett pulled from his decades of experience to give his perspective, specifically regarding Corgan's comments on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," where he told fans to not watch the NWA if they don't want to see his Hard Times 3 main event of Tyrus versus Matt Cardona versus then-champion Trevor Murdoch.

"Whether it's Jerry Lawler, Christine Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, or Vince McMahon, they all said it in their own way, and they would essentially say that the best promoter or the best decision in promotion is [to] listen to the people and give them what they want. It doesn't really get any simpler than that," Jarrett said on the latest episode of "My World." "When you come out the gate and alienate one fan, I don't get that. I don't get that really under any circumstance."

Jarrett has been a master of self promotion in 2022, as the WWE Hall Of Famer has found himself working with nearly all the major companies in wrestling, both mainstream and independent. With matches in GCW, to Ric Flair's Last Match, "Double J" has made his brand in high demand and knows that all promotions are fighting for eyes on their product.

"This day and age with YouTube and wrestling on seven, five, six nights a week, as a promoter, you don't really give them what you like, you give them what they want," Jarett said. "That's black ink versus red ink, to me."



