What Tony Khan Told Eddie Kingston After AEW Rampage Ended

Over the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been building to their third Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place tonight. We've seen matches added to the card such as Luchasaurus versus Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a steel cage match, a high stakes rematch between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory, and an AEW World Championship bout between champion Jon Moxley and MJF. Prior to the pay-per-view, the Zero Hour pre-show takes place, including a big match that was announced on AEW's social media.

After Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the main event of last night's "AEW Rampage," Kingston called out AEW President Tony Khan. In the past, Kingston said he wanted to face Akiyama, citing it as a dream match. So when Khan appeared before Kingston, he gave Kingston his wish. "He's gonna be here for one more night!" Khan said. The graphic played and it was made official: Kingston versus Akiyama at Zero Hour.

Also on Zero Hour, Ricky Starks takes on former-friend-turned-rival Brian Cage in the semifinals of the AEW World Championship Tournament semifinals, and The Factory meets Best Friends and a mystery tag team partner (who's totally not Danhausen, by the way). Zero Hour can be seen tonight on Bleacher Report and AEW's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. EST.