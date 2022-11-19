Saraya On How She Is Different Than Paige

Saraya's first match since suffering a neck injury in WWE nearly five years ago takes place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight in Newark, N.J.,when she squares off with former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. During the time she was unable to compete in the ring, Saraya (fka Paige) continued to appear on screen in WWE as "SmackDown" General Manager and later a panelist for "WWE Backstage" on FOX. Behind the scenes, the former WWE Divas Champion focused on her sobriety and has matured along the way.

On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Saraya addressed how she is different today from the Paige fans once knew.

"Saraya is more mature," she said. "That's definitely a big thing, and sober. First of all, she was this little emo girl, like the angsty teenager phase. I'm going into Saraya like I can't imagine myself being that character anymore. I'd rather be a more elevated version of that character, a more grown-up version of that character. Because I'm not her anymore. She's the young version of me."

Saraya stated that Paige didn't care about anyone, including herself. Now, she is focused on herself and is healthier because of it.

After her WWE departure in July, Saraya debuted on "AEW Dynamite" in September. She came face-to-face with Baker, laying down the foundation for their clash at tonight's pay-per-view.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.