Shawn Michaels Told Kevin Nash Never To Do This Move Again

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has disclosed a move he told fellow Kliq member Kevin Nash never to perform ever again.

"We used to bust each other's balls over all sorts of stuff," Michaels said on the "Games with Names" podcast. "You know, Kevin Nash, big ol' huge guy, and I thought it was cool that he could leapfrog. To watch this big dude leapfrog, and I had him do it in a couple of matches. One time, we're driving down the road, Scott Hall's in the backseat, and he's like, 'Hey, let me ask you a question.' Kevin and I are up front, and we're like, 'Alright, what is it?' 'How come the biggest guy in the company avoids contact?' And we sat there, and we thought about it, and I was like, 'Man, you're right. Kevin, don't ever leapfrog again.'

Michaels, Nash, and Scott Hall were a part of the tight-knit backstage group, The Kliq, with Triple H and Sean Waltman during their time with WWE in the mid-90s. The group, who had substantial power behind the curtain, publically displayed their alliance in May 1996 during a house show at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. Hall and Nash, who had already signed with rival WCW, broke kayfabe and hugged Michaels and Triple H in front of the audience. This incident was ultimately dubbed the "Curtain Call." Nash, Hall, and Michaels – who was WWE Champion at the time – were not disciplined, Waltman escaped punishment as he wasn't in attendance, and Triple H saw his in-ring career stalled as a form of punishment for his involvement in the incident.

