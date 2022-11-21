Peter Avalon Talks Friendship And Mentorship From Top WWE Director

Peter Avalon remains in touch with a top WWE director and on-air talent. Avalon currently works for a slew of promotions, including AEW, but he isn't tied down to a full-time deal. This has allowed him to explore various opportunities both in and out of the wrestling business.

If Avalon were to sign with WWE down the line, he'd likely have to scale back on the freedom he is currently enjoying. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Avalon revealed whether or not he'd be interested in signing with WWE.

"Well, WWE's always kind of been the dream," Avalon said. "That's what got a lot of us into wrestling, you know what I mean? To say that, 'No,' I think would be maybe lying, you know? Of course, I wanted to be a wrestler because of the WWE. I admired Kurt Angle and all these other superathletes. Then, even to what it is now where a lot of my peers that are at AEW have passed through there. So, of course, it's been an idea that's passed through my mind."

As far as the top WWE director is concerned, that would be Adam Pearce. Avalon reflected on the time he used to spend with Pearce on Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

"I've absolutely had meetings with people there," Avalon said. "I know a lot of the people there. Adam Pearce is a peer and mentor of mine. I grew in the standard, our group there at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood back in the day. It was Pearce, the NWA Champion, Joey Kaos, Austin Aries, and myself, and we stayed connected through there."

