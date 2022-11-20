Peter Avalon Discusses Benefits Of Free Agency

Peter Avalon is enjoying his time as a free agent in the wrestling business. Avalon is still seen on AEW shows, but isn't often featured on "Dynamite" or "Rampage." However, fans can catch him on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation."

While Avalon isn't with one promotion full-time, he says there are benefits to being a free agent, which he explained during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

"It's been very freeing," Avalon said. "It's very free to be able to kind of stew what I desire. I'm kind of I guess a nomad right now, roaming, you know? So, it's nice I get to be a part of AEW when they want, and then I make a presence known at New Japan Strong. I'm currently undefeated and I will be there in November and December. So, that's fabulous. NWA was a wonderful experience, and I can't wait to come back. So, Billy Corgan, I'm ready when you are my man."

Free agency also allows Avalon to explore opportunities outside of wrestling.

"It's been nice to keep busy," Avalon said. "I'm busy with acting. I had a movie come out as you see behind me, Pact of Vengeance, where I got to co-star with Diamante. This karate guy, Len Kabasinski, he directed it and made it into a fantastic film."

Avalon recently competed at NJPW Strong's "New Japan Showdown," which saw him go one-on-one with Keita Murray. The show was headlined by former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Homicide.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.