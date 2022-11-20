An Injury Kept Lio Rush From Starring In Project With Jason David Frank

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, the world lost Jason David Frank. The actor and martial artist behind Tommy Oliver, the iconic Green Ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," died by suicide, as confirmed by TMZ. He was 49 years old.

While he was primarily known for his work on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and other properties within the franchise, Frank starred in 44 movies and TV shows altogether (per IMDb). Furthermore, one of those movies was originally supposed to star former WWE and AEW wrestler Lio Rush.

While speaking to the "Say Less" podcast, Rush revealed that he was set to star alongside Frank in "Legend of the White Dragon," an upcoming sci-fi action movie that's currently in production. Unfortunately, an injury prevented the wrestler from lending his talents to the proceedings, but he did share some information about what his role would have entailed.

"I believe I was supposed to be one of the villains. I was gonna have a small fighting scene... I was probably fighting off one of the Power Rangers, which would have been dope. I was looking forward to that."

Presumably, Frank would have been the Power Ranger that Rush's character went up against. Frank, meanwhile, was slated to play the film's titular White Dragon, according to the official IMDb page.

Rush has since recovered from his injury and recently returned to the squared circle, having recently competed in promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.