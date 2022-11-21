Teddy Long Discusses Triple H's WWE Creative Direction, His Post-AEW All Out Texts With CM Punk, Matt Riddle's Bong, More! - Exclusive

The business is still changing so much, man. How do you feel where we're at with WWE right now? The period where [Paul "Triple H" Levesque] has taken over and there was that glow, I feel like that has died down a bit. How do you feel about what we're at right now?

Well, I think with the WWE, I've been watching it, and I think Hunter has his work cut out for him now. He's got to try to change things. And I can see that Hunter understands this very well. He's going back to the old school, back to the attitude era, the thing that hooked the people. And like I said, they had a match, I thought the main event last night on "Raw," it reminded me of the old school stuff. I think it's going to take a while because you got a lot of young kids there that they have to learn how to adapt to the old school. Remember, the old school is what brought us to the dance, so you could never forget that. We may be entertainment right now, but when at the end of the day, it's still professional wrestling, and that's what people want to see. And so I think Hunter's going to get back to that Attitude Era, and I think they're going to be okay.

Do you like the constant people coming back, all these names we have? Mia Yim just two weeks ago. Do you think that's a good strategy for them?

Well, I think what's good about that, if somebody's gone and they've been gone for a while, I think when you bring them back it's brand new. They're fresh, so people will want to see them right away. But don't kill them. Don't just bring them back and just put them all over everything, because that's going to die real soon. So I think with somebody being gone that especially was a fan favorite, and they come back and the people can see them, I think that's a good idea.

What do you think about Braun Strowman? ... You worked with a lot of big men — Undertaker, Big Show, Kane. How does Braun stack up to these other big guys that you've worked with?

He's a big guy. He done great there when he was in WWE, so I don't know what the future holds for him, but I like to see him back. He was a tough guy in the ring, so to bring him back, I don't think that it's a bad mistake.

Earlier before we connected, you were telling me you liked the pairing of Corbin and JBL.

Yes, I do. And I think with Baron Corbin, I think they missed the boat with him. They put him in different storylines, and they didn't seem to work. But I think now with him being with JBL, this thing is going to be great because he's got somebody now that can teach him and show him the way as they communicate together. So JBL, what a great team, man. I don't know whose idea that was, but that was fantastic.

What'd you think of the segment on "Raw" where they were playing drunk poker? That was straight out of '98.

Well, that remind you about the old APA. You remember that they sat around the tables playing cards and drinking tequila. So that's reality, and people want to see what's going on. So reality is always going to come out.