Seth Rollins Has One Regret About The Shield's WWE Run

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose came together in 2012 to form one of wrestling's most formidable groups, The Shield. The trio ran roughshod over WWE for three years, until Rollins shockingly turned on Ambrose and Reigns, setting the group ablaze and putting them on a path for individual stardom.

On that historic night, Rollins sided with Triple H, ushering in "The Authority" which would eventually lead to his run atop the WWE as its main champion. As far as Reigns and Ambrose are concerned, the two would become some of WWE's biggest baby faces at the time, with Reigns' crowning moment as WWE Champion coming before Ambrose's.

Speaking on the 2014 break-up, Rollins detailed why they all viewed the move as something that benefited each wrestler during an interview with Bleacher Report.

"You can look back at the breakup and say I wish we would've done that and be more prepared, but being forced to swim in the deep water as individuals were what helped us," Rollins said. "We had to learn and grow and just figure it out. That learning process was important in its own way."

Although the "Architect" does believe the initial turn was beneficial to each talent, Rollins did mention how he wasn't all for all the "reunions" the company endorsed after the three continued their careers. The WWE superstar said, "some of that was out of our control and there was nothing we could do," when talking about his issues with the continued use of "The Shield" after the split, stating that it also wasn't "ideal" either to have Kurt Angle be involved with the group for a one-off at WWE TLC 2017. At the time, Reigns was unable to compete due to a health issue, with Rollins describing the move by WWE as "desperate times call for desperate measures."