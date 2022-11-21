Mike Bucci Still Mourns The Passing Of This WCW Star

Mike Bucci, aka Super Nova, was close with Chris Kanyon and knows that he was undoubtedly one of the "Innovators of Offense." Nova joined USA Today's "Under The Ring" for a conversation as the former ECW star is looking ahead to his farewell match that's set to take place on December 3. As Bucci is praised for his unique style, he gets compared to Kanyon.

"Me and Chris, we were actually great friends," Bucci tells interviewer Phil Strum. "I still mourn his passing to this day. It's a sore spot with me because I just wish that myself and a bunch of the other guys could have done more for him, but we used to talk a lot."

While he was in ECW and Kanyon was in WCW, the two would keep in strong communication with one another.

"We'd compare notes, but for me, I was never going to be the biggest strongest, fastest anything like that. I wasn't a shooter, I needed something to stand out so I would spend hours and hours just training and working," Bucci said before noting their influence. "This is revolutionary stuff we were doing in the mid-90s. The cruiserweights in WCW, I'll throw in like Three Count and Helms, Kanyon."

With names like that, Bucci has seen so much of his and his colleagues of yesteryear in the work of stars today. "The Lucha Brothers, like I said, The [Young] Bucks a bunch of these guys now took what we did and made it better."

Kanyon was one of the few active wrestlers who came out as gay, but the former WCW star battled greatly with mental health and tragically died by suicide in 2010

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.