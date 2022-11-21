AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (11/21) - Orange Cassidy And Best Friends Vs. The Factory, Kip Sabian Vs. Alex Reynolds, Mercedes Martinez In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on November 21, 2022!

A huge trios match is set for tonight, as All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will team up with Best Friends to square off with The Factory's Lee Johnson, Cole Karter and Aaron Solo. The six men faced off at the Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show this past Saturday in a ten man tag team match, which ultimately saw Cassidy and Best Friends, along with their teammates Rocky Romero and Danhausen come out on top. Will they be able to overcome The Factory once again?

Three other trio matches are set for tonight, as The Firm's Matt Hardy and Private Party will take on The Trustbuster's Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss and Encore. Hardy and Private Party have been under the watchful eye of Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page since Kassidy lost to Page several weeks ago and failed to get out of their contract with the group. Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will also be facing Leon Ruffin, Tony Deppen and Hot Sauce while The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush will go head-to-head with Brett Gosselin, Channing Thomas and Doug Love.

Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will be going one-on-one with "The Reality" Zack Clayton. Kip Sabian also looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Dark Order's Alex Reynolds as The Embassy's Brian Cage looks to the same when he comes face-to-face with Brandon Cutler.

In addition, recent AEW signee Willow Nightingale and former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will be teaming up to face veteran Emi Sakura and "The Librarian" Leva Bates. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez will be in action for the first time since returning on "Rampage" this past Friday as she takes on JC. "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will also be squaring off with Victoria Andreola.

We are live! Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard, and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as The Butcher, The Blade and Rush make their way to the ring. Brett Gosselin, Channing Thomas and Doug Love already wait inside the ring.