WWE Raw Live Coverage (11/21) - Rhea Ripley Vs. Asuka In A WarGames Advantage Match, Seth Rollins To Appear, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 21, 2022, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

The go-home show for Survivor Series WarGames will see Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley collide with "The Empress" Asuka in a high stakes match. The winner will earn the advantage of allowing members of their team to enter WarGames first to ensure that the opposing team can never have more members in the match at any given time. Asuka's teammate Alexa Bliss and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair have been at odds with Damage CTRL over the past few months. The two teams have come face-to-face in the squared circle several times over the past few months, but finally look to put their issues to rest once and for all. In addition to Ripley, Damage CTRL have managed to recruit the unhinged Nikki Cross while Belair, Bliss and Asuka have the backing of Mia Yim and a mystery partner.

In addition, United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley are all expected to appear on tonight's show, as per the company's event page.